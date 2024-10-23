Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu's appointment as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs has sparked a fresh debate in the polity

Tinubu appointed and nominated Bianca for a ministerial role after he reshuffled his cabinet on October 23

However, Nigerians took to social media platform X and made their position known about the developments

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nigerians took to social media to react to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's nomination of Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu

Source: Facebook

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's much-awaited cabinet reshuffle began on Wednesday, October 23, with the sacking of five ministers and the nomination of seven new ones for Senate confirmation.

Tinubu appointed Bianca Ojukwu and six others as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs and Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, officially ending the tenure of suspended Betta Edu.

Reactions as Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu

Nigerians, however, have reacted differently to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from X (formerly known as Twitter), here and here:

Stanley Ezinna, MBA, @Stazingar tweeted:

"Appointing Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is a peace offering. A call for a truce.

"You can't be pro-Bianca and be anti-Tinubu."

Wike's Voice, @_AkporChief tweeted:

"Bianca Ojukwu made the list of new Ministers to be appointed.

"I love President Tinubu so much!

"May God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership style, and grant him more wisdom and good health to continue to move Nigeria forward."

Dr Dípò Awójídé, @OgbeniDipo tweeted:

"President @officialABAT used one stone to kill three birds with the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu. She has held a similar role previously and did a decent job. Second, this should further unite the country. Third, it might win some folks on his side from her zone. I wish her luck."

Ojiugo ana awalu eze, @inno_lily tweeted:

"Bianca is the Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Tinubu's cabinet.

"I am having mixed feelings about this, and I hope it does negatively rub off on the late Odumegwu.

"I think the plan is geared towards Anambra election."

Richard Chilee' @RichardChilee tweeted:

"She knows her people. This will NOT make any political difference during elections. Nothing."

Henry MD (Don P) @donpanacio tweeted:

"A very strategic appointment! With Bianca experience as Ambassador in different countries, i believe that the role of Minister of State Foreign Affairs is perfect 👌."

Anonymous @Anonnymous_Lord tweeted:

"This appointment is strategic. Tinubu is playing a game."

Sadiq @Sadiq90s tweeted:

"Leave politics for Asiwaju😊🙌🏽."

Mindin'_Biz @Mindin_biz tweeted:

"I see the permutation. With the Biafra agitation gathering momentum as each day passes by, especially overseas. Tinubu is quick to appoint the widow of the Biafran Lord and Hero Odumegwu Ojukwu, into foreign affairs to start work on changing the narrative and possibly truncate the actualization of Biafra."

Godwin Ezeh@ odieeze @godwin96053 tweeted:

"Unfortunately, Bianca isn't someone any politicians can manipulate, she is a core Biafra. and would rather strengthened the struggle than sabotage it."

@Olaabrahamfemi tweeted:

"Tinubu is trying to win more votes in south east."

Tinubu replaces Betta Edu

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Betta Edu.

Yilwatda replaced Betta Edu, who was suspended in January 2024, over allegations involving a questionable transfer of N585.2 million into a civil servant's private account.

Edu's replacement was announced on Wednesday as President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and restructured some ministries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng