Asaba, Delta state - Edwin Clark, convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), on Wednesday, October 23, said the people of the south-south region reject the scrapping of the ministry of Niger Delta affairs.

Legit.ng had reported how President Bola Tinubu-led administration announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta Development and Sports.

Speaking in Abuja, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, disclosed that there will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, north-west development commission, south-west development commission, and north-east development commission.

Idris added:

“The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the ministry of sports."

However, reacting to the abolishment of the Niger Delta ministry, Clark argued that there was no basis for the decision.

The elder statesman accused the Tinubu-led government of plans to use the money from the south-south geo-political zones to develop the various newly-established development commissions from the geo-political zones.

Vanguard quoted Clark as saying:

“Why would you take over a ministry without any development plans, funding, or concrete actions? Even the East-West Road, which was meant to be under the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is not being addressed; it has been handed back to the ministry of works.

"What I am saying is that the federal government lacks special arrangements for this region. When I saw that every region was establishing its development centres or Commissions, I anticipated these issues would arise."

