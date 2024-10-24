A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okoye Chidoezie Francis, has turned into a sudden prophet for predicting the sack of some ministers

Okoye predicted the sack of two ministers out of the five that were fired after the federal executive council meeting

He also called for the replacement of the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Betta Edu, and the retainment of the ministry

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Okoye Chidoezie Francis, predicted corrected; two of the ministers President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked as he reshuffled his cabinet.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu sacked five ministers from his cabinet after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

Okoye predicted the sack of ministers of youths and women affairs Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Okoye Chidozie Francis

Source: Facebook

Okoye said not up to 70 percent of the ministers appointed by President Tinubu are performing.

Speaking during an interview on Talking Politics on AIT, Okoye said some of the ministers were doing marvellously well but others needed to be shown the exit room.

Okoye correctly predicted the sack of two ministers and the replacement of the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Betta Edu.

“Out of the 48 members of Tinubu’s government, I can tell you as an APC member and as an insider that not up to 70 percent of them are performing. That is the simple truth.

“You can give it to the minister of works, Senator David Umahi. He is doing marvelously well. The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is doing very well. You can also give him to the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. He is doing very well. There are many of them you can mention that are doing perfectly well. But some others are not doing well.

“We have the minister of youths, who nobody knows if the ministry of youths is even existing. That woman should be fired and should not be allowed to return to that cabinet.

"We have another woman, minister of women affairs, Uju-Ken Ohanenye, who is equally not performing. Or is it the minister of finance, who has been bringing policies that are somersaulting the administration?

“There are many of them I can mention that his administration needs to show the exit way.”

Ministers who survived Tinubu’s cabinet shake-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 31 ministers have the chance and opportunity to continue their various projects in different parts of the country.

Wike, Edun, and 29 others escaped Tinubu's big stick as he reshuffled his cabinet.

The 31 ministers were not affected by the sack and redeployment of some ministers to another ministries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng