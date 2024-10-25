The crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly has taken a new dimension as Governor Siminalayi Fubara suffered a major setback in court

This is as the court on Friday dismissed Rivers state government's attempt to halt a lawsuit against Fubara's, deeming the request frivolous and unwarranted

The suit, filed by a faction of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to FCT ministers Nyesom Wike, seeks to shut down Fubara's expenditures

On Friday, October 25, the bid by Rivers state to halt proceedings in the hearing of a suit seeking to shut down all expenditures of Governor Siminalayi Fubara failed at Federal High Court, Abuja.

This is as the judge, Joyce Abdulmalik described the request as frivolous, unwarranted and mischievous, PM News reported.

Court dismissed bid to stop Fubara's probe

The suit, initiated by Martin Amaewhule and others loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike, sought an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the commercial banks, including the AGF from honouring any financial instruction issued by Fubara regarding the state’s funds.

But the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Mr. Oko Jumbo, loyal to Fubara, challenged the legitimacy of Amaewhule's position as speaker, arguing that he lacked authority to file the suit due to their defection to the opposition All Progresives Congress (APC).

Fubara's camp sought stay proceedings, pending the hearing and the determination of the appeal already filed before the Appeal Court in the suit filed by the Martin Amaewhule, as 1st and 2nd plaintiffs, had sued the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and nine others in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/24.

But on Friday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a ruling, described Fubara's camp's request as frivolous, unwarranted, and mischievous, therefore dismissed their suit.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the division in the state assembly.

