Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly elected chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, removed ex-Governor Nyesom Wike’s name from the council secretariat's administrative block

On Sunday morning, Ihunwo shared videos of how Wike’s name was replaced with Obi Wali’s, a renowned politician and activist in Rivers state who passed away in 1993

The development comes amidst the supremacy battle between the FCT minister Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Fresh drama erupted as Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly elected chairman of Obio Akpor local government area in Rivers state, removed former governor Nyesom Wike’s name off the administrative block of the council secretariat.

Wike, who is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, hails from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor LGA of the state.

His name was boldly engraved on the administrative building of the council secretariat, The Cable reported.

However, as of Sunday morning, October 13, Wike’s name has been replaced with Obi Wali’s, a renowned politician and activist in Rivers state who passed away in 1993, The Punch reported.

Ihunwo shared a video of the removal process on X.

Recall that Fubara’s loyalists had joined the Action Peoples Party (APP) weeks before the recent LGA elections.

Of the 23 chairmanship seats in the state, the APP won 22.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

Watch the video below as LG chairman removes Wike’s name:

Fubara set to probe burning of LG secretariats

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he would ensure those behind the burning of local government secretariats in the state face the wrath of the law.

During the swearing of new commissioners, the governor vowed that his government would not stand and watch political thugs in the state.

Following the outcome of local government elections in the state, no less than four council secretariats were burned down.

