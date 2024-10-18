The political crisis in Rivers state has taken a new twist as the Coalition Against Corruption and Injustice (CACI) accused Governor Fubara of abusing his office

The coalition made the allegation after a group called for the removal of some judges who made pronouncements on the crisis

CACI in a statement sent to Legit.ng claimed the Rivers state governor is backing the group that wants the judges removed

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Coalition Against Corruption and Injustice (CACI) in Nigeria has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of backing alleged plots by politicians to compromise the judiciary's independence.

The coalition made the accusation in a statement signed by Prince Livinus Itodo and made to Legit.ng on Friday, October 18.

The Coalition Against Corruption and Injustice (CACI) accused Governor Fubara of abusing his office. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the allegation was in reaction to the statement by a group allegedly linked to Governor Fubara calling for the removal of Justices John Tsoho, Peter Lifu, and James Omotosho.

Recall that the mentioned judges recently delivered some judgments bordering on the political crisis in Rivers state.

Fubara accused of abusing office

CACI accused Governor Fubara of abusing his office to silence the opposition and maintain a stranglehold on power.

According to Itodo, the accusations against Justices Tsoho, Lifu, and Omotosho are unfounded and lack concrete evidence.

He described the judiciary as a sacred institution, essential to Nigeria's democratic system, adding that its independence and impartiality are non-negotiable.

“The recent call by the Joint Action for Democracy (JAD) to remove Justice John Tsoho, Justice Peter Lifu, and Justice James Omotosho from office is a thinly veiled attempt to undermine the judiciary's integrity," the statement read.

“This move, allegedly backed by Governor Simi Fubara, is a blatant intimidation tactic aimed at compromising the independence of our judicial system.

“Governor Fubara's involvement in this scheme is particularly concerning, given his history of prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of Rivers state citizens."

Group commends judiciary, calls for NJC probe

Dismissing the allegations against the judges, the coalition commended the judiciary for its commitment to justice and fairness despite the relentless attacks on judges.

Itodo called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the allegations and protect the judiciary's integrity.

"The Legal Community must stand united against these intimidation tactics. Nigerians must demand accountability and transparency from those seeking to undermine our judiciary," he said.

“We will not stand idly by while Governor Fubara and his allies attempt to compromise our judiciary. We urge all Nigerians to join us in defending the integrity of our judicial system."

Read more about Rivers crisis:

Fubara invokes God’s judgement on “corrupt judges”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara invoked God’s judgement on some judges who allegedly collected “bribes” to twist justice.

He spoke at the opening of the 2024/2025 legal year and re-dedication service at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s, Anglican Communion in Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Thursday, October 17.

The Rivers state governor took a swipe at some legal luminaries who, according to him, smeared their conscience to canvass to please their paymasters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng