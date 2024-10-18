Tony Okocha, Rivers APC chairman, has clarified that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, will never leave the PDP for the APC

Okocha maintained that Wike and the 27 Rivers lawmakers who are in conflict with Governor Sim Fubara are not members of the APC, despite rumors suggesting otherwise

He emphasized that for any member to officially join the APC, they must register at their wards and obtain membership cards, which he claims Wike and none of the lawmakers have done

Dr Tony Okocha, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers state, has said that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is not a member of the APC.

APC reacts to reports Wike dumped PDP, joined party

Speaking with the press on Thursday, October 17, in Abuja, Okocha also said that the 27 Rivers lawmakers currently in a bitter political struggle with Governor Siminalayi Fubara were not members of the APC.

“People say Wike has decamped to the APC. They also say that the 27 lawmakers currently fighting with Fubara have defected to the APC.

“I need to make this clear to everyone. Much as I wish to have them in my fold, none of them has agreed to join us.

“I tried to woo them, but they kept vacillating and did not,” he said.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the division in the state assembly.

Vanguard and The Punch confirmed the development in their publication.

Wike's faction declares pro-Fubara lawmakers’ seats vacant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers crisis worsened as the House led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule took a significant decision on Tuesday, October 15.

Amaewhule declared the seats of four pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant, including Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Amaewhule, a loyalist to ex-governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, cited their continuous absence from sittings for 152 days as the basis of his decision.

