A Kano High Court has given an order directing that the local government election in Kano tate should hold as planed

The court, in its ruling on Friday also directed security agencies to protect the citizenry during the electoral process on Saturday, October 26

This comes hours after Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf insisted the LG election will hold in the state despite earlier court order

A High Court in Kano state has directed the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to proceed with the conduct of local government elections scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

Court clears way for Gov Yusuf to hold Kano LG election

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji, presiding over the case, ruled that KANSIEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct, supervise, and oversee local government elections across the 44 local government areas (LGAs) in Kano state.

The case was brought by KANSIEC against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 other political parties on Friday, October 25.

In his ruling, Justice Ma’aji emphasised that any effort to obstruct the process would be deemed null and void.

Justice Ma’aji maintained that any attempt to truncate the process of conducting the poll amounts to nullity.

Justice Ma’aji also ordered the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, to provide protection of life and property during the conduct of the election slated for tomorrow.

The court order came barely hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf declared that no interference will disrupt the LG election scheduled for tomorrow in Kano state.

Yusuf said:

“At this moment, the state will not allow anybody to destabilize the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizenry.”

Channels TV and Daily Trust confirmed the development in their publication on Friday.

