President Bola Tinubu has been sent a note of packing in the 2027 presidential election as the NNPP expressed its readiness for a coalition

The NNPP national chairman, Ajuri Ahmed, announced the permutation at the flag-off of the party's governorship election in Ondo state on Thursday, October 17

Ahmed maintained that the NNPP is open to collaboration while expressing worry that the ruling APC might attempt to manipulate the November 16 governorship election

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has hinted at forming a coalition with other major political parties to challenge President Bola Tinubu's reelection bid in the 2027 election. National Chairperson Ajuri Ahmed made this announcement during NNPP's campaign flag-off for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Ahmed emphasized that NNPP is open to collaborations but will stand alone if necessary. He expressed concerns that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might attempt to manipulate the upcoming governorship election, urging party supporters to protect their votes.

NNPP sends message to opposition parties

The NNPP leader advised opposition parties to maintain their integrity and unity to prevent the APC from causing divisions. He warned against interference in party affairs, stressing the importance of credible agents on the ground to represent the party during and after the election.

Ahmed presented the party's flag to governorship candidate Olugbenga Edema during the event. If elected, Edema promised to provide free and compulsory education across all educational levels in Ondo State. His administration plans to implement a seven-point agenda, "Ondo's Divine Agenda."

Ondo election: What is NNPP's agenda?

Edema's agenda includes free health services for all citizens, local government autonomy, accelerated rural development, and improved security. He encouraged voters to stand by their votes, ensure they counted, and warn against electoral fraud.

The NNPP is determined to surprise voters in the forthcoming election and protect its votes. With its eyes on the 2027 presidential election, the party is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling APC. The NNPP's coalition plans and grassroots focus may shake up Nigeria's political landscape.

Kano NNPP divided

Legit.ng earlier reported Kano state politics is predicted to be heading in another crisis dimension as the ruling party NNPP announced the suspension of the commissioner for information and the SSG.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was said to have been directed by his godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso to sack the due before the party's state chairman suspended them.

A support group, "Abba Tsaya Da Kafarka" (meaning "Abba, Wake Up and Assert Yourself"), charged the governor to assert his independence.

