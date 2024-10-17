The Labour Party has welcomed the move of INEC to adhere to the judgment of the Federal High Court after extending an invitation to Julius Abure

Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the party, expressed gratitude to the electoral body for affirming the court verdict amid the internal crisis rocking the party

Abure emerged as the Labour Party national chairman for the second term, but the party leaders, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia have challenged his emergence

The Labour Party is celebrating a major victory after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invited its National Chairman, Julius Abure, to a consultative meeting with other political parties.

This move comes after a Federal High Court in Abuja declared the 2024 Labour Party national convention, held in Nnewi in March, valid and constitutional. The court also compelled INEC to recognize Abure as the party's authentic chairman.

INEC recognises Abure as Labour Party national chairman Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Labour Party appreciates INEC

Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, expressed gratitude to INEC for obeying the court order on Thursday, October 17. Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the Labour Party's national secretary, also welcomed the development, stating that the party is now set to participate in upcoming political activities, including the Anambra governorship election.

Ibrahim emphasized that the leadership issue has been resolved and urged party members to rally behind Abure's leadership. He described the situation as a "family affair" and encouraged members to work together to rebuild the party. "Labour Party will come back stronger," he said, "but we need everyone to join in the process of rebuilding".

This development marks a significant turning point for the Labour Party, which had faced challenges related to its leadership and recognition by INEC. With the court's validation of Abure's leadership, the party can now focus on its political activities and preparations for upcoming elections.

Court of Appeal affirms Labour Party victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP federal lawmaker representing Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency in Enugu state in the House of Representatives, Honourable Simon Atigwe, has been sacked.

Justice H. N. Kunaza of the Court of Appeal subsequently declared Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo of the Labour Party (LP) as the authentic representative of the federal constituency.

Recall that Agbo initially won the February 25 National Assembly election but was sacked, leading to a rerun of the election where Atigwe was declared the winner.

