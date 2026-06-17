Enugu state has been designated as the Southeast zonal headquarters of the Office of the Tax Ombud

The move is expected to bring taxpayer support services closer to businesses and individuals while improving dispute resolution and tax compliance

Governor Peter Mbah pledged support for the new office, describing it as important to revenue growth and economic development

Enugu state - Enugu state has been selected to host the Southeast zonal headquarters of Nigeria's Office of the Tax Ombud, as the federal government moves to bring tax dispute resolution services closer to businesses and individuals while supporting efforts to improve tax compliance across the region.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 16, during a meeting between the Tax Ombud and Chief Executive of the Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr John Nwabueze, and Governor Peter Mbah at the Government House in Enugu.

Dr John Nwabueze, Tax Ombud of Nigeria, pays a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state to explore collaboration on tax advocacy. Photo credit: @sandr_ageorge

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the decision places Enugu at the centre of taxpayer support services for the Southeast, reflecting the state's growing role as a commercial and industrial hub.

We are bringing tax services closer to businesses - Nwabueze

Nwabueze said the establishment of the regional headquarters would make it easier for taxpayers to access support and seek redress over disputes involving taxes, levies, customs duties, regulatory fees and other government charges.

He noted that as economic activities expand, disagreements between taxpayers and revenue authorities are inevitable, including concerns over multiple taxation.

According to him, the Office of the Tax Ombud was created to provide an independent and impartial platform for resolving such disputes through transparent and amicable processes.

"While the payment of taxes remains an inalienable civic responsibility, taxpayers equally deserve to be treated fairly, respectfully and in accordance with the law," Nwabueze said.

He added that effective dispute resolution would encourage voluntary tax compliance, reduce friction between taxpayers and tax authorities, and improve public confidence in the tax system.

Tax Ombud office part of wider tax reform agenda

Nwabueze described the creation of the Office of the Tax Ombud as one of the key outcomes of the federal government's ongoing tax reform programme aimed at building a more efficient and citizen-focused tax administration system.

To improve accessibility, he said the agency recently launched a website, a toll-free call centre and a digital case management portal, enabling taxpayers to obtain information, file complaints and monitor their cases remotely at no cost.

The Tax Ombud also called for closer collaboration with the Enugu state government to strengthen taxpayer protection and improve compliance levels.

Enugu pledges support

Responding, Governor Mbah welcomed the decision and pledged the state's support for the establishment of the Southeast headquarters.

He said Enugu was well-positioned to host the office, citing the state's economic ambitions and efforts to attract private-sector investment.

Mbah noted that his administration was working to expand the state's economy and improve internally generated revenue while tackling leakages in the tax system.

According to the governor, the presence of the Tax Ombud's regional office could help improve compliance and strengthen revenue collection efforts.

He also commended ongoing tax reform initiatives by the federal government, saying sustainable revenue growth was necessary to fund public services such as education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The Office of the Tax Ombud was established under the Joint Tax Board (Establishment) Act, 2025, with responsibility for receiving, reviewing and resolving complaints related to taxation and other government-imposed charges.

Enugu state has been selected to host the Southeast headquarters of the Office of the Tax Ombud. Photo credit: @sandr_ageorge

Source: Twitter

NRS announces mandatory Tax ID for individuals, businesses

In another report, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) has announced a new Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system to improve tax administration, enhance transparency and unify taxpayer information in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a joint public notice issued on May 19, 2026, cited Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandates all taxable persons in Nigeria to be identified through a Tax ID.

Source: Legit.ng