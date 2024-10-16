The ruling APC in Kaduna state led by Governor Uba Sani has received a major boost a few days before the LG elections

The Labour Party chairman and PDP councillorship candidate in the state dumped their party and joined the APC

They hinged their decisions on Governor Uba Sani's inclusive governance and infrastructural development in southern Kaduna

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

With barely three days left before the local government elections in Kaduna state, the state Labour Party (LP) chairman, Hon. Isah Chiroma, and the PDP Kafachan Ward B Ja’mma LGA councillorship candidate Abdullahi Imrah have defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

LP chairman and PDP councillorship candidate dumped their party for the APC in Kaduna. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Kaduna LG polls: LP, PDP lose top chieftains to APC

Chiroma said the inclusive system of governance of Governor Uba Sani and the infrastructural development in southern Kaduna motivated him to join in moving the state forward.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Hon. Abdullahi said that though the elections are a few days away, he decided to withdraw from the PDP and join Hon. Peter Tanko in the APC so they can work together and move the country forward.

Welcoming the defectors, the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, congratulated them for making a wise choice by joining the winning team. She assured them that they would be carried along.

Speaking on the forthcoming election, she said from the turnout of the supporters, it is obvious that the APC is on track to victory.

She, however, advises APC members to conduct their selves in the election, saying that, as a party sure of victory, they have nothing to fight for.

In another development, Legit.ng reported that in a major political shake-up in Kano State, over 960 members of the APC have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) just weeks before the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 26.

The group, led by Alhaji Baba Sabiu, chairman of the APC in the Dala local government area, made the switch, citing the need for progressive change.

Source: Legit.ng