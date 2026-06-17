A former French manager and ex-Sunderland coach has sadly passed away following a prolonged illness

The family of the former UEFA Champions League-winning player confirmed the cause of his death on Wednesday, June 17.

Tributes have poured in from Olympique Lyonnais, Lille OSC, and several former France internationals

A former France international has sadly passed away following a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Wednesday, June 17.

The former Sunderland player enjoyed a successful coaching career and notably guided his last club to the UEFA Champions League after three remarkable seasons in charge.

Ligue 1 manager Eric Roy passes away at the age of 58, following a prolonged illness. Photo by: Michal Cizek / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Brest coach Eric Roy dies at 58

Eric Roy, head coach of Stade Brestois 29, has died at the age of 58.

According to The Sun, Roy's family revealed that he had been privately battling pancreatic cancer for three and a half years while continuing his coaching duties away from the public spotlight.

In a statement, the family expressed pride in his achievements and resilience during his illness. The statement read:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our father and husband. For the past three and a half years, Dad battled pancreatic cancer.

"Throughout this time, he continued to live with a strength that still amazes us, sustained by the love of his family, by football, by his work, and by the passion that never left him.

"What he accomplished in recent years will remain exceptional for us. To overcome this ordeal while supporting such a powerful club, team, and history speaks volumes about the man he was. Dad was deeply kind, tender, upright, and honest."

Clubs pay tribute to Roy

Stade Brestois 29 said the entire club had been plunged into mourning following Roy's death.

Stade Brestois, Olympique Lyonnais, Sunderland, and others pay final respect to Eric Roy. Photo by: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The club credited the Frenchman with helping to rewrite its history, transforming the team and leading it to unprecedented heights in a relatively short period.

Tributes have also poured in from across French football, including messages from Olympique Lyonnais, Lille OSC and Sunderland. Brest said:

"Eric Roy was an inspiring person who brought so much to Stade Brestois. Loved and respected by the supporters, he helped write the most beautiful pages in the club's history and enabled it to reach a historic level.

"So many things could be said today, but above all, it is the emotion and grief of losing a loved one that overwhelm us.

"Eric, we will never forget everything you brought to the club, nor the man that you were. You will remain forever in our hearts and in the history of Stade Brestois 29.

@UEFA added:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the French football community following the passing of former @SB29 head coach Éric Roy, who passed away today at the age of 58.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former teammates."

@SunderlandAFC wrote:

"Everyone at Sunderland AFC is saddened by the passing of former player Eric Roy.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Stade Brestois. Rest in peace, Eric ❤️."

Roy's playing and coaching career

Eric Roy began his playing career with OGC Nice before enjoying spells with SC Toulon, Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille.

The former midfielder spent one season in the Premier League with Sunderland AFC after joining on a free transfer in 1999.

After leaving Sunderland, Roy moved to Troyes in 2001 before spending 18 months with Rayo Vallecano. He eventually returned to Nice, where he ended his playing career in 2004, per talksport.

Roy later moved into management and briefly coached Nice between 2010 and 2011 before working as a football pundit.

He also served as a scout for Lens and had a short stint as sporting director of Watford FC in 2019.

Roy's greatest achievement as a manager came with Stade Brestois 29. Appointed during the 2023–24 season, he guided the club to a historic third-place finish in Ligue 1, securing Brest's first-ever qualification for European competition and a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid legend is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid has confirmed the death of Jose Emilio Santamaria, who died at the age of 96, with his cause of death undisclosed.

The former Spanish international was born in Montevideo and played as a defender for Club Nacional de Football, winning five national championships.

Source: Legit.ng