UAE residents enjoy at least 12 public holidays in 2026, enhancing work-life balance

Islamic holidays dictate unpredictable dates, relying on lunar cycles for accurate observance

Upcoming holidays include Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday and UAE National Day, promising more extended breaks

Residents across the United Arab Emirates are set for at least 12 public holidays in 2026, with several extended breaks already recorded and more expected before the end of the year.

The UAE public holiday calendar, set under the national public holiday law, combines both fixed Gregorian dates and Islamic Hijri-based observances, giving employees across Dubai and the other Emirates a mix of predictable and moon-sighting-dependent breaks.

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Full List of Confirmed and Expected Dates, Including Long Weekends

Source: Twitter

Islamic holidays such as Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and Islamic New Year are determined by the Hijri calendar, which follows lunar cycles. As a result, exact dates are only officially confirmed shortly before each occasion, although astronomers provide advance projections.

Multiple long holidays already observed

So far in 2026, residents have already benefited from several major breaks. The year began with a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday, which started on Thursday, March 19.

This was followed by the longest break of the year so far, when Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha aligned with the weekend to produce a six-day holiday. Arafat Day was observed on Tuesday, May 26, while Eid Al Adha ran from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29.

More recently, both public and private sector workers enjoyed a break for Islamic New Year on Monday, June 15.

More holidays expected later in the year

Further public holidays are still expected in the remaining months of 2026, including Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday and UAE National Day in December.

While final dates remain subject to official confirmation, the UAE’s holiday structure is expected to continue offering residents several opportunities for extended weekends, travel, and family gatherings throughout the year.

UAE army salary by rank in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salaries in 2026 revealed a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels.

Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service. A military personnel member in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED monthly. This works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.

Source: Legit.ng