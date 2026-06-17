A Nigerian man who could not gain admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) after several attempts has gone viral

He revealed that he eventually joined the United States Air Force on his first try and mentioned the exact year he achieved his military dream

In his TikTok post, he also shared an important message to people after finally succeeding in his military journey

A Nigerian man who applied for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) seven different times from 2017 to 2023 has shared his success story after he successfully joined the United States Air Force on his first attempt.

After successfully joining the United States military through the Air Force, he gave important advice to people, using his story as an example.

Nigerian man turns rejection into success, joins US military on first attempt. Photo Source: TikTok/ak_vibema

Source: TikTok

US Air Force personnel shares succes story

According to him, it took him about nine years to finally achieve his dream of becoming a military personnel after several years of trying.

@ak_vibema listed the years he applied to the NDA in the viral post and used signs to show that he was not successful in the applications.

He wrote in the description of the post:

"2017 - NDA ❌"

"2018 - NDA ❌"

"2019 - NDA ❌"

"2020 - NDA ❌"

"2021 - NDA ❌"

"2022 - NDA ❌"

"2023 - NDA ❌"

"2026 - Air Force ✅"

Nigerian man rejected by NDA several times joins US Air Force on first try. Photo Source: TikTok/ak_vibema

Source: TikTok

In the same TikTok post, he gave important advice to individuals while speaking about the years it took him to finally achieve his goal of becoming a military personnel.

He wrote:

"Stay locked in."

"It took me 9 years to achieve my dream."

Reactions as US Air Force personnel trends

Beejay198 added:

"To everyone now it look so easy but nobody ft see the pain you don grow through low-key before you archive your dream."

OLÁYÍNKÁ explained:

"Congratulations, stranger Real Locked in 💯 using good 2 years for the processing Finally Worth it."

Maxwell001jp stressed:

"Ahhhh God go bless you for me. I think nah only me dey this kind senero I don't know that jah plan something sweet for me."

Cee Jay wrote:

"Omoh he no easy ooo."

Japata added:

"Thank God u no settle for less."

ALABI shared:

"Boss me self try 2021 2022 na politician son Dey go employed."

Æyøbåmhï noted:

"Congratulations senior man🥰🥰 at least you join the force where you can Burst and post yourself with your uniform."

ROLAND ⚡️ SPARK wrote:

"You win 🏅 big nd a good one buddy."

noble white shared:

"My guy well well, 74rc really show us shege. thank God for growth."

ADEKOLA stressed:

"I no say one day I will also give thanks to my creator for the everything."

Certified_Phemite noted:

"brotherman... akins thank God for growth man... WPM brothers to the world."

MCBNXN added:

"People wey nda take once no fit relate."

IFE explained:

"Na my life be dx but I done give up on naija force Kai naija 💔maybe next life."

AO AMAO shared:

"I dey happy for your grace broo. It's a big win bro."

noir_ops wrote:

"The journey was worth it."

A k_IBRAHIM noted:

"Congratulations sir, please help me out."

Warstorm SJ shared:

"I dey happy to see this type of settings."

Beejay198 added:

"To everyone now it look so easy but nobody ft see the pain you don grow through low-key before you archive your dream."

OLÁYÍNKÁ ✨♑️ said:

"Congratulation stranger Real Locked in 💯 using good 2 years for the processing Finally Worth it."

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a member of the United States Air Force went viral after revealing how much she earns as a monthly salary.

The military personnel, who said she would complete six years of service in August, shared a breakdown of her pay in a TikTok video. She disclosed that she is an E-4 in the Air Force and revealed her monthly base pay.

US Army speaks on key requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a member of the United States military explained an important requirement for Nigerians who want to join the US Army.

The soldier stated that anyone interested in joining the military must be physically present in the United States before they can enlist. He also warned Nigerians to be careful of online advertisements claiming people can apply to join the US Army directly from Nigeria, describing such offers as scams.

Source: Legit.ng