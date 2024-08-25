Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu may have commenced moves to regain the support of northern leaders and those aggrieved with his administration.

According to The Punch on Sunday, August 25, close aides to President Tinubu disclosed that several initiatives were being implemented and new ones created.

Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu wary of north's plight

While insisting that Tinubu was not afraid of any political or pressure group, the sources asserted that the plan was to counteract the recent actions of some northern leaders opposed to his reelection in the 2027 poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The newspaper cited a source as saying the presidency was working to address some of the issues, adding that a two-prong approach was being deployed.

The senior official said:

“The first is to increase patronage to the north in terms of appointment. With this, we can silence the noise and complaints on the lopsided appointments, which has no basis.

“The second is to address the prominent problem of poverty and illiteracy, which is a serious issue. This was part of the reason for the creation of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC)."

Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, Tinubu, 72, is a longtime political power broker in the prominent West African nation.

Read more on 2027 election

Why Tinubu may be re-elected - Adeyanju

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, asserted that Tinubu's fate hinges on the Nigerian electorate's assessment of his governance, emphasising their constitutional right to vote accordingly.

Adeyanju, however, also suggests that a lacklustre opposition could bolster Tinubu's chances of securing a second term.

Source: Legit.ng