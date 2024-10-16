Kano state politics is predicted to be heading in another crisis dimension as the ruling party NNPP announced the suspension of the commissioner for information and the SSG

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was said to have been directed by his godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso to sack the due before they were being suspended by the party's state chairman

A support group, "Abba Tsaya Da Kafarka" (meaning "Abba, Wake Up and Assert Yourself"), charged the governor to assert his independence

A crisis is reportedly brewing in Kano State between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. The dispute centres around Kwankwaso's demand to sack two top government officials: Commissioner for Information Baba Dantiye and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Bichi.

Kwankwaso is reportedly unhappy with Bichi's refusal to take instructions from him and wants Dantiye replaced with a social media influencer to manage the state government's image. However, Governor Yusuf is resisting Kwankwaso's orders, preferring a one-on-one discussion to resolve the issue.

A support group, "Abba Tsaya Da Kafarka" (meaning "Abba, Wake Up and Assert Yourself"), has emerged, urging Yusuf to assert his independence. They believe Yusuf should stop behaving like an errand boy, especially since Kwankwaso hand-picked most of the government's political officeholders.

NNPP suspends Kano commissioner, SSG

The situation escalated when the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) chairman in Kano State, Alhaji Hamisu Dumgurawa, suspended Bichi and Commissioner for Transport Alhaji Muhammad Doggon from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Kwankwaso, in his reaction to the suspension, aligned himself with the party chairman's actions, stating that he wouldn't contradict the party leadership.

The crisis highlights the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics, where godfatherism and party loyalty often clash with individual ambitions and governance. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Governor Yusuf will navigate the challenges posed by his political godfather and maintain control over his administration.

