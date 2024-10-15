Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a better candidate in 2027

Omokri said President Tinubu is a better candidate compared to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

He announced that he would work and campaign vehemently for President Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said he will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 should he contest with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi again.

Omokri said he will work vehemently for President Tinubu’s victory.

“And God spares my life and the lives of the above people, I will vote for and work vehemently for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so help me, God!”

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Tuesday, October 15.

Omokri said Tinubu is far better than the former vice president, Atiku, and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Obi in terms of loyalty, economic handling, dispute resolution, and having a forgiving heart.

He wrote:

If there are three names on the ballot in 2027 and they are as follows: Waziri Atiku Abubakar Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Gregory Obi.

And God spares my life and the lives of the above people, I will vote for and work vehemently for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so help me, God!

In terms of acknowledging loyalty, economic handling, dispute resolution, and having a forgiving heart, Asiwaju is a far better politician than anyone on that list.

Legit.ng recalls that some elites of the north recently held meetings to fine-tune strategies to politically unite the region ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku commands strong support in the region and two other likely aspirants may throw their hats into the ring in 2027.

