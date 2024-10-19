The APC and PDP are again on the battlefield for fresh local government elections in Kaduna and Kogi states

Similarly, councilorship elections will be held in nine wards of six local governments of Plateau state

Kaduna and Kogi states are set to hold local government elections today. 79 chairmanship candidates from 10 political parties are cleared to participate in Kaduna. The parties include APGA, APC, PDP, NNPP, PRP, LP, YPP, ADC, ZLP, and AA.

However, concerns have been raised by the opposition, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarding the electoral process and remarks made by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani. The governor, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared that his party would win all contested positions, heightening tension.

PDP, others accuse Kaduna assembly over election

The PDP and other opposition parties have also alleged that the Kaduna State House of Assembly attempted to amend the electoral law, which they view as a move to rig the election. APC leaders have strongly denied these allegations. Despite assurances from the State Electoral Commission, the PDP remains cautious, demanding fairness and transparency.

In Kogi, the state government has imposed a restriction on vehicular movement from 7 am to 4 pm to ensure a smooth election process and enhance voter security. Residents have been encouraged to come out in large numbers, with adequate security assured at polling stations.

Meanwhile, Plateau State is conducting rerun elections for councillor positions in nine wards across six local government areas due to irregularities recorded during the previous local government elections. Polling hours are from 8 am to 3 pm in the affected areas.

