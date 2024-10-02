Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has shaded the PDP and the APC in his latest remarks

The former Kano state governor, while speaking at the NNPP national executive committee meeting on Monday, September 30, said the PDP is a dead party because of its internal crisis

Kwankwaso also claimed that the ruling APC was not in touch with Nigeria's reality, rating the party low on security, poverty and hunger

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has made scathing remarks about Nigeria's major political parties. He described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a "dead party" due to its internal struggles and fragmentation.

Kwankwaso expressed his views during the NNPP's National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, September 30, where he reiterated his previous statement about the PDP's demise. He noted that initially, many people were sceptical, but now it's evident that the party is indeed imploding.

How Kwankwaso criticises APC

According to Daily Trust, the NNPP leader also criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for being out of touch with Nigeria's economic realities. He cited the party's poor performance on security, poverty, and hunger as evidence of its disconnect from the people.

Despite the challenges facing his own party, Kwankwaso emphasized that the NNPP remains the fastest-growing political movement in Nigeria. He expressed optimism about the party's prospects, highlighting its commitment to transforming the country into a land of justice, freedom, and equal opportunities.

Kwankwaso's criticism of the major parties underscores the NNPP's vision for a better Nigeria. The party's focus on peace, equity, and progress is centered on revitalizing key sectors such as agriculture, industry, science, and technology to drive growth and development. With its unique approach, the NNPP aims to offer Nigerians a credible alternative in the country's political landscape.

