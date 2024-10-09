Hundreds of NNPP members from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State have defected to the APC

The defectors, from five Kwankwasiyya-affiliated groups, were welcomed by Jibrin at the National Assembly

Jibrin assured the new members of equal treatment within the party and emphasized the APC's growing influence in Kano State

Shanono, Kano state — Hundreds of members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Barau Jibrin, via his social media X handle.

APC led by Deputy Senate President Barau Jubrin, receives NNPP defectors Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Jibrin received the defectors at the National Assembly, where they expressed their commitment to the party.

He noted that this move would, however, boost the party’s strength in the region.

He said that hundreds of NNPP members from Shanono LGA, under five different Kwankwasiyya groups, officially joined the APC.

Jibrin added that the defection follows a similar mass movement witnessed last week across the state’s 44 local government areas.

Jubrin provides details of defectors

1. Kwankwasiyya Groups Join APC

2. The defectors came under the umbrella of five Kwankwasiyya-affiliated groups:

3. Kwankwasiyya Hunters Forum led by Murtala Abubakar Kwamanda

4. Kwankwasiyya Youth Vanguard led by Murtala Sani

5. Kwankwasiyya Miyetti Allah led by Ja’e Adamu

6. Kwankwasiyya Radio-Media led by Abdullahi DPO

7. Kwankwasiyya Butchers Forum led by Sulaiman Bala Mainama

He noted that they were accompanied by Alhaji Isiya Sheme, Chairman of APC in Shanono, and Alhaji Adamu Saidu, the caucus chairman in the area.

Jubrin assures new members

Welcoming the new members, a deputy Senate President assured them of equal treatment within the party.

The APC has been making significant strides in Kano State, with more defections expected as the political atmosphere continues to shift ahead of the next election cycle.

He further assured that the party will treat all party members equally and work towards their common in coming elections.

See Jubrin's tweet below:

