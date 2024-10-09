Over 50 NNPP Members Reject Party, Join Forces With APC in Kano
- Hundreds of NNPP members from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State have defected to the APC
- The defectors, from five Kwankwasiyya-affiliated groups, were welcomed by Jibrin at the National Assembly
- Jibrin assured the new members of equal treatment within the party and emphasized the APC's growing influence in Kano State
Shanono, Kano state — Hundreds of members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This was disclosed by the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Barau Jibrin, via his social media X handle.
Jibrin received the defectors at the National Assembly, where they expressed their commitment to the party.
He noted that this move would, however, boost the party’s strength in the region.
He said that hundreds of NNPP members from Shanono LGA, under five different Kwankwasiyya groups, officially joined the APC.
Jibrin added that the defection follows a similar mass movement witnessed last week across the state’s 44 local government areas.
Jubrin provides details of defectors
1. Kwankwasiyya Groups Join APC
2. The defectors came under the umbrella of five Kwankwasiyya-affiliated groups:
3. Kwankwasiyya Hunters Forum led by Murtala Abubakar Kwamanda
4. Kwankwasiyya Youth Vanguard led by Murtala Sani
5. Kwankwasiyya Miyetti Allah led by Ja’e Adamu
6. Kwankwasiyya Radio-Media led by Abdullahi DPO
7. Kwankwasiyya Butchers Forum led by Sulaiman Bala Mainama
He noted that they were accompanied by Alhaji Isiya Sheme, Chairman of APC in Shanono, and Alhaji Adamu Saidu, the caucus chairman in the area.
Jubrin assures new members
Welcoming the new members, a deputy Senate President assured them of equal treatment within the party.
The APC has been making significant strides in Kano State, with more defections expected as the political atmosphere continues to shift ahead of the next election cycle.
He further assured that the party will treat all party members equally and work towards their common in coming elections.
See Jubrin's tweet below:
Over 900 APC members decamp to NNPP
In another development, Legit.ng reported that in a major political shake-up in Kano State, over 960 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) just weeks before the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 26.
The group, led by Alhaji Baba Sabiu, chairman of the APC in the Dala local government area, made the switch, citing the need for progressive change.
Source: Legit.ng
