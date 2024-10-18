Kemi Elebute-Halle, a former governorship candidate for the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State, and her supporters officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a significant political development, Kemi Elebute-Halle, a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State, along with her supporters, officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, October 18.

The defection took place at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, where the group was welcomed by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking to journalists after her formal reception, Elebute-Halle, who was previously the ADP’s Deputy National Chairman, highlighted the reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a driving factor behind her decision to switch allegiance.

She expressed confidence that the government’s policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda would yield positive outcomes for the country.

Elebute-Halle stated:

“We are joining the APC to be a progressive partner to Mr. President and his Renewed Hope Agenda, and we believe that the current government policies will eventually succeed."

Elebute-Halle also acknowledged the influence of Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji in facilitating her decision to join the APC.

She described a recent gathering on October 7th in Ekiti, where over 7,000 supporters from various political parties defected alongside her to the APC.

She explained:

“Due to my governor’s intervention, I was able to make a final decision on 7 October, when we had what resembled a congress in Ekiti State.

"On that day alone, we had over 7,000 men and women who defected to the APC."

Elebute-Halle further added that the defectors came from a variety of political backgrounds, including not only the ADP but also APP, AD, SDP, LP, PPA, and PDP.

Ganduje welcomes new members, promises inclusivity

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, commended Elebute-Halle and her supporters for their bold decision to join the ruling party.

He expressed confidence that their support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would contribute to the nation’s progress.

