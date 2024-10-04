Over 960 members of the APC, led by Alhaji Baba Sabiu, have defected to the NNPP in Kano State ahead of the October 26 local government elections

The defectors, including former councillors from 12 wards in Dala LGA, expressed confidence in the NNPP’s ability to bring about meaningful reforms

NNPP leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso welcomed the new members, assuring equal opportunities

Kano State - In a major political shake-up in Kano State, over 960 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) just weeks before the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 26.

The group, led by Alhaji Baba Sabiu, Chairman of the APC in Dala Local Government Area, made the switch, citing the need for progressive change.

APC members decamp to NNPP ahead of Kano LG election Photo credit: Ra biu Kwankwaso/@officialAPCNig

Source: UGC

APC defectors call for change

Alhaji Baba Sabiu, speaking on behalf of the defectors, expressed confidence in the NNPP’s ability to bring about meaningful reforms, especially in the run-up to the local elections.

The defectors include former councillors from 12 wards within Dala LGA, signaling a significant loss for the APC, Vanguard reported.

Sabiu during a press briefing in Kano said:

“We are looking for a party that can deliver real progress, and we believe that the NNPP has the vision and leadership to achieve that."

Kwankwaso welcomes new members

NNPP National Leader and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, warmly welcomed the new members.

Kwankwaso assured them that they would be treated equally and given ample opportunities within the party, Leadership reported.

He also took the opportunity to reiterate the NNPP’s commitment to socio-economic and political advancement, especially with an eye on the 2027 national elections.

Kwankwaso stated:

“NNPP is dedicated to promoting unity and driving Nigeria towards greater progress."

He urged Kano residents and Nigerians to support the party’s candidates in the upcoming local government elections.

Kwankwaso called on voters to turn out in large numbers to back the NNPP’s vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Police vows to steer clear of Rivers LG election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed its decision to fully comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which bars it from participating in the October 5, 2024, local government election.

This development comes just 24 hours after a protest led by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on security agencies to respect the court's ruling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng