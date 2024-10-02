The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State celebrated the defection of over 200 APC members

The defectors cited internal conflicts within the APC and a desire for a more inclusive and progressive platform

This wave of defections is seen as a major boost for the PDP, positioning the party to strengthen its influence in the state ahead of the upcoming elections

In a major political development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State celebrated a mass defection on Monday, September 30.

The political party welcomed a former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, along with over 200 supporters, into its fold.

PDP has received over 200 defectors from APC Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The defectors, formerly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cited various reasons for their decision, including the party's internal conflicts and the desire for a more inclusive and progressive platform., Vanguard reported.

This was made known in a statement made available on X by PDP.

The move is, however, seen as a significant boost for the PDP as it seeks to consolidate its position ahead of upcoming elections.

Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region and former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led the wave of defections.

Legit reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faced internal wranglings in recent years, largely centered around leadership disputes, regional power struggles, and conflicting interests among party stakeholders.

Specifically, the battle for the national chairmanship has been a recurring issue.

Disputes between factions loyal to different party leaders, such as former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and other influential figures like Nyesom Wike, led to tensions within the party.

“Dead Party”: Kwankwaso mocks PDP, APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has made scathing remarks about Nigeria's major political parties.

He described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a "dead party" due to its internal struggles and fragmentation.

Kwankwaso expressed his views during the NNPP's National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, September 30, where he reiterated his previous statement about the PDP's demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng