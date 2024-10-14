Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a prominent PDP figure, has urged President Bola Tinubu to forgo plans for a second term in 2027

Orduen criticized Tinubu’s leadership for skyrocketing fuel prices, economic difficulties, and insecurity

The chieftain expressed confidence that Nigerians' frustration with the Tinubu administration would be too overwhelming to suppress

FCT, Abuja - In a bold and urgent message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen has called on the president to abandon any plans for a second term in 2027.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain described his leadership as disastrous for the nation.

PDP chieftain, Gbe Benjamin speaks on why President Bola Tinubu should kill 2027 ambition Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The PDP stalwart further labelled the Tinubu-led administration as a period of immense hardship for Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain, in a direct appeal, stated,

“Tinubu should not even consider running in 2027. His presidency has been nothing short of a disaster for Nigerians, and the people will not forgive him and his party, the APC.

"From the skyrocketing fuel prices to unbearable economic hardship and insecurity, Tinubu and the APC have failed completely.”

The chieftain further emphasized that the current administration's mounting challenges facing the country have become unbearable, leaving citizens disillusioned.

He said:

"Nigerians are not blind, and they will not be silenced by rigging machinery or political tricks already being planned."

The PDP official also aimed at the relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused Wike of undermining PDP’s internal strength to ensure APC's continued hold on power.

“Governor Wike, the chief contractor, is already executing political tricks to perpetually stay in the major opposition party, PDP, to disrupt and annihilate it. He’s been defeated already.”

Orduen also stressed that Nigerians are becoming increasingly aware of such tactics, and efforts to manipulate the election will not succeed in the face of the public’s mounting frustrations.

He said:

"The people will reclaim their nation in 2027"

Addressing the outlook for the 2027 election, the PDP chieftain expressed confidence that the people’s growing anger and dissatisfaction would be impossible to suppress.

"By 2027, the overwhelming frustration and anger of Nigerians will be too powerful for any rigging to suppress.

"The people are ready, and they cannot wait to send Tinubu and the APC packing once and for all.

"The APC has caused enough pain, and come 2027, Nigerians will finally reclaim their nation from this failed leadership.

"The message is clear: Tinubu, do not bother. Your time is up, and the people will not tolerate another term of suffering."

Court stops NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum as PDP chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had made a significant ruling regarding the leadership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Peter Lifu has restrained the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman until the party's national convention in December 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng