The Federal High Court in Abuja has made a significant ruling regarding the leadership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Justice Peter Lifu has restrained the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman until the party's national convention in December 2025.

This decision was made in response to a suit filed by Senator Umar El-Gash Maina, who claimed that some stakeholders were secretly planning to replace Damagum with Phillip Salawu, a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State. Maina argued that this move would violate the party's constitution, which states that national officers can only be elected at the national convention.

Why court stops PDP from sacking Damagum

Justice Lifu agreed with Maina, citing Articles 42, 47, and 67 of the PDP constitution. He also emphasized that any attempt to shorten the northern region's four-year tenure without a national convention would be unconstitutional.

The judge dismissed the defendants' objections, stating that Maina had sufficient interest and grounds to bring the case, having displayed his PDP membership card and raised concerns about protecting the party's constitution.

This ruling effectively prevents NEC and BoT from replacing Damagum until the national convention, ensuring that the party adheres to its constitution.

The Damagum-led leadership of the PDP had earlier announced the suspension of the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

