The Rivers state police command has launched a Rivers Police launch full-scale investigation into post-election violence

In a video making the rounds online, the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Bala Mustapha, embarked on a confidence-building patrol in the LGAs

This comes after three local government areas in Rivers state on Monday, were burnt down by arsonists, resulting in loss of life and destruction of property amid FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara's rift

The Rivers state police command has embarked on a confidence building patrol led by CP Bala Mustapha at the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) secretariat.

Earlier, the patrol made a stop at Port Harcourt City LGA, Rivers state capital, to assess the situation, TVC reported.

The police patrol follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to restore and maintain peace, law, and order in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reported that the camp of Governor Siminialayi Fubara expressed concern over the post-election violence in Rivers state.

Fubara’s special assistant on electronic media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, however, warned the president against declaring emergency rule in the state.

Omatsogunwa said it is barbaric and wickedness of the highest order to call President Tinubu to declare emergency rule.

This follows reports of arson and explosions in several local government secretariats after last Saturday’s local government council election.

But in a statement issued through Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed deep concern over the violence and urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders, and supporters to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

“The judiciary can settle all political disputes,” President Tinubu said. “Self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.”

