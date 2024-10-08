The camp of Governor Siminialayi Fubara is fuming following the post-election violence in Rivers state

Fubara’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against declaring emergency rule in the state

Omatsogunwa said it is barbaric and wickedness of the highest order to call President Tinubu to declare emergency rule

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s camp has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore those suggesting an emergency rule in Rivers state following Monday’s violence.

The violence after the swearing-in of the newly elected council chairmen led to the killing of a brother to Edison Ehie, Fubara’s Chief of Staff, the father of a newly elected councilor, and about three others.

Fubara's aide said it is the wickedness of the highest order to call for emergency rule in Rivers Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Suspected thugs also attacked and set ablaze three local government secretariats after the policemen guarding the council premises withdrew their services, The Punch reports.

Reacting to the violence, Fubara’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, described those calling for the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers as wicked people.

Omatsogunwa said there are problems in some Northern states but nobody has called for a state of emergency.

“Is that not witchcraft? That is pure witchcraft. I think four states held an election on Saturday, the same time as the Rivers State election and those people have been sworn in, nobody has called for a state of emergency in those states.

‘’So far, out of the 26 states that were running caretaker before the Supreme Court came and gave that window of three months, nobody has called for a declaration of state of emergency in those states. That is so wicked, that is so barbaric and it’s not fit for modern-day society. The wickedness of the highest order.’’

Fubara discloses cause of disagreement with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara revealed the cause of his rift with his predecessor and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers state governor said the issue he has with Wike is very simple, and it's about power control.

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng