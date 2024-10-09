One of the newly-elected Rivers LGA bosses, Chijioke Ihunwo, has demanded the sack of the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as a threat to democracy

This was expressed in a broadcast interview by Ihunwi, who has been a vocal critic of the former Rivers state governor

Legit.ng reports that Rivers state has been experiencing a poltical crisis since the third quarter of 2023, with some persons blaming it on the FCT minister

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly-sworn-in chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reports that speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday, October 8, Ihunwo accused Wike of “threatening democracy in Nigeria".

Some political analysts had lamented that the Rivers political crisis was getting out of control. Phot credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

He said:

"What we want to do is to call on Mr President to call Nyesom Wike to order. Nyesom Wike is threatening democracy under the administration of Mr President. Wike is not God."

Ihunwo added:

“We also appeal to Mr President to address Nyesom Wike or immediately sack him, because he doesn’t even deserve to be in the cabinet of Mr President. Look at Nigerians, we have ministers that are in the cabinet, how many of them are causing problems in their state?"

Meanwhile, despite the monthslong political crisis in Rivers state, Ihunwo reassured the public of his commitment to peace.

Lingering crisis in Rivers amid Wike-Fubara feud

Legit.ng reports that the build-up to the 2024 Rivers LGA elections which brought in Ihunwo and 22 others was trailed by controversies.

Following the election, pro-Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara loyalists clashed at various LGAs on Monday, October 7, with destruction and at least one death recorded.

Rivers: Wike opens up on Tinubu's intervention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the lingering political crisis in Rivers state, Wike accused Governor Fubara of 'playing politics' following the intervention of President Tinubu in the last quarter of 2023.

Wike explaine that Fubara's alleged sneaky actions made him 'pull out'.

