Reno Omokri has criticised Governor Sim Fubara for calling out President Bola Tinubu for mentioning only his name over post-election violence in Rivers state

Omokri explained the reason why President Tinubu mentioned only Governor Fubara's name in the ongoing crisis rocking the oil-rich state

The former presidential aide alleged that Fubara's lack of clarity regarding his position may be the reason the state is in turmoil

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mentioned only Governor Sim Fubara’s name because he is the sole custodian of the mandate of the people of Rivers state.

Omokri said Fubara is responsible for maintaining law and order in his state and Tinubu recognises him as such.

He stated this while reacting to Fubara’s complaint that President Tinubu mentioned only his name when addressing the crisis in Rivers

In a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, Omokri said Fubara's complaint raises questions about his capacity to govern.

“Who else does Governor Fubara expect the President to mention? Are there more than one Governor in Rivers state? By his complaint, the Governor revealed his mindset, which is troubling. He has shown that he believes he is still under someone else's authority or sharing authority with another person or persons.

The social media critic said Tinubu mentioning Fubara’s name is the natural, legal, and constitutional thing to do.

Omokri argued that Tinubu has the right to reach out to Fubara if there is a threat to law and order in Rivers state.

“It beggars belief that Governor Siminalayi Fubara does not understand that. That lack of clarity regarding his role and position in the state may very well be why Rivers State is in turmoil.

“Governor Fubara must develop some self-realisation very quickly. He cannot be like a child who does not yet realise his identity and looks around when their name is called as though expecting another person to answer their name.”

Omokri urged Fubara to act like the governor that he is and not acting “like a slave who has been freed yet still acts like a slave.”

Fubara's camp warns Tinubu against emergency rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that the camp of Governor Siminialayi Fubara is fuming following the post-election violence in Rivers state.

Fubara’s special assistant on electronic media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, has warned President Bola Tinubu against declaring emergency rule in the state.

Omatsogunwa said it is barbaric and wickedness of the highest order to call President Tinubu to declare emergency rule.

