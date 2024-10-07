Chief Olabode George has urged Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT and former Rivers State governor, to allow current Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern without interference

Bode George called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, warning that the ongoing power struggle in Rivers State could escalate into a national crisis

Emphasizing the need for peace, George appealed to Wike to step back from any political ambitions tied to future elections

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to focus on governing the state without interference.

The plea comes amid escalating political tension between Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, and his successor, Governor Fubara.

Bode George speaks on Wike, Fubara feud Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Bode George/Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Fubara’s administration recently held local government elections under the Action People’s Party (APP), following Wike’s reported control over both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) structures in the state.

The Action People’s Party (APP) swept 22 out of 23 local governments in Saturday’s elections, further inflaming the conflict between the two political heavyweights

Bode George seek urgent intervention of Tinubu

In response to the ongoing power tussle, Bode George has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene by advising Wike to step back.

He said:

"Now that the people of Rivers State have boldly asserted their civic and constitutional rights by coming out to vote in the Local Government election, this is the time for Wike to allow Governor Fubara to deliver the dividends of democracy."

Bode George drew the attention of Tinubu to the growing political unrest in Rivers, adding that it could lead to a national crisis.

He added:

"If this democracy is truncated, God forbid, Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief, will be the biggest loser."

Bode George appeals for peace and cooperation

The former PDP leader also urged Wike to recognize that his time as governor is over, and that he should now focus on his new role as FCT Minister.

He emphasized that Rivers State needs peace to progress and that Governor Fubara should be given the freedom to govern.

George appealed to Wike to let go of any political ambitions tied to future elections and to allow the newly elected local government officials to carry out their duties.

Yoruba Council calls for immediate sack of FCT Minister, Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called for immediate removal the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The council's president, Hassan Oladotun, cited specific reasons for the call for Wike's removal from office, citing his role in the political unrest in Rivers State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng