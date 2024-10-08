Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has said he will ensure those behind the burning local government secretariats in the state face the wrath of the law

The governor made the vow during the swearing of new commissioners, adding that his government would not stand and watch political thugs in the state

Following the outcome of local government elections in the state, no less than four council secretariats were burned down

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the recent arson attacks on local government secretariats in Ikwerre, Emohua, and Eleme on Tuesday, October 8.

While swearing in four new commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara declared, "We won't stand by and watch political thugs wreak havoc in Rivers State. Those behind these attacks will account for their atrocities."

He emphasized his administration's determination to collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services to identify and prosecute the perpetrators. This comes after Fubara alerted the public about intelligence reports indicating a plot to prevent newly elected council chairmen from assuming office, which he believes led to the recent arson.

Fubara commends Rivers people over LG elections

The Punch reported that Fubara commended the people of Rivers State for their patience and calm, urging them not to resort to violence and instead maintain peace and unity.

The governor said:

"As your leader, I assure you I will not mislead you. We must remain peaceful, even though we are angry. Meeting violence with violence will only make us the greatest losers."

In related news, Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), has advised President Bola Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, suggesting that Wike's actions may be fueling the crisis in Rivers State.

Fubara questions Tinubu's comment on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara has voiced concerns over President Bola Tinubu's reference to him regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The governor expressed concerns that everyone knew where the crisis in the state was coming from, and Tinubu should not have singled out his name.

Following Saturday's local government election in the state, there have been crises at some council secretariats in the state.

