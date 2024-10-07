Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has expressed concerns over President Bola Tinubu's mentioning his name over the political crisis in the state

The governor expressed concerns that everyone knew where the crisis in the state was coming from and Tinubu should not have singled out his name

Following Saturday's local government election in the state, there have been crises at some council's secretariats in the state

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed concerns over President Bola Tinubu's statement on the recent destruction of local government secretariats in the state, specifically mentioning of his name.

Fubara shared his thoughts on Channels Television's "Politics Today" program on Monday, October 7, stating that he's worried his name was singled out.

The crisis in Rivers State began when violent clashes erupted in four local government areas - Eleme, Ikwerre, Emohua, and Ahoada East - with buildings set ablaze and gunshots fired to resist newly elected council officials. This chaos followed the police withdrawal from securing the 23 council secretariats.

PDP, APC opt out of Rivers LG election

Despite the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) opting out of the election, Fubara insisted on holding the polls on Saturday, October 5.

The Action People's Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship positions, while the Action Alliance (AA) secured one seat. Fubara swiftly swore in the 23 newly elected local government chairmen on Sunday, October 6, but some faced attacks upon assuming office on Monday.

Fubara said:

"I am a bit concerned when my name was only mentioned. The issue is very simple."

Tinubu speaks on Rivers' political crisis

In response to the crisis, President Tinubu ordered the police to secure the local government secretariats and called on Fubara, political leaders, and supporters to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

Fubara acknowledged the president's intervention but emphasized that the issue isn't about him; rather, it's a broader problem that everyone in Rivers State is aware of.

