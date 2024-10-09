President Tinubu has been urged to do the needful regarding the fresh political tension in Rivers state

Former PDP chairman Uche Secondus made this call after Governor Fubara cried out over the violence threatening oil production in Rivers state

Fresh violence erupted in Rivers state following the outcome of the just concluded local government election but Secondus emphasizes the importance of collaboration to ensure peace and security for Rivers State's critical national resources

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work with the Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to protect national assets located in the state.

The former PDP chairman made the call in a statement on Wednesday by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi

Secondus, reacting to last Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers state, reminded Tinubu of the state's importance.

Recall that Governor Fubara warned that oil production in the state is under threat due to escalating violence and attacks.

This warning comes after thugs set ablaze four local government secretariats on Monday, October 7.

Fubara emphasized the need for peace, stating that further violence could disrupt oil production.

But Secondus in a statement by his media aide on Wednesday:

“He (Secondus) reminded the Federal Government of the strategic importance of Rivers state hosting critical assets of the nation.

“Prince Secondus advised President Tinubu to work with Governor Fubara to protect these assets,” the statement read.

The ex-PDP chieftain commended Fubara for standing out for democracy and providing leadership to his people when it was very necessary by refusing to be intimidated.

Fubara questions Tinubu's comment on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara has voiced concerns over President Bola Tinubu's reference to him regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The governor expressed concerns that everyone knew where the crisis in the state was coming from, and Tinubu should not have singled out his name.

Following Saturday's local government election in the state, there have been crises at some council secretariats.

