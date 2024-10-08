Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal High Court, Abuja division, on Tuesday, October 8, declared the Labour Party (LP) 2024 National Convention valid and compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Julius Abure's led executive.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, the court further compelled INEC, to grant due recognition and all privileges to the Labour Party's National Working Committee as led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary Labour Party, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, October 8.

Why Labour Party is embroiled in crisis

Recall that the leadership crisis within the Labour Party took fresh twist as INEC confirmed that Julius Abure’s tenure as National Chairman ended in June 2024.

INEC’s response follows the Labour Party’s legal challenge regarding its exclusion from the commission’s training for party agents ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The commission has invalidated the Labour Party's leadership, including the results of its March 2024 National Convention, citing violations of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

This is after Abure was suspended by the Edo State Executive Committee in May 2024.

Peter Obi’s ally Balami dumps Labour Party

In another report, an aviation expert and youth activist, Comrade Isaac Balami, dumped the LP and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja.

Balami recalled why he dumped the APC ahead of the last presidential elections. He stated that it was only reasonable to revisit his decisions after the mess he encountered in the LP.

