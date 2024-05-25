Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has been suspended effective immediately by the Edo State Executive Committee

Benin, Edo state—Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has reportedly been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Emerging reports indicate that Abure's suspension, according to two letters dated May 14 and May 15, was ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee on Friday, May 24 night in Benin.

The suspension had an immediate effect, according to The Nation.

Abure asked to stop parading self as LP member

Legit.ng gathers that the letter advised Abure to stop holding out or parading himself as a member of the party.

The suspension letter was signed by the Ward Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, and Ward Secretary, Stanley Usiomoh.

“While the suspension is with immediate effect, you are advised to refrain from holding out or parading yourself as a member of Labour Party, Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State,” the letter said in part.

Edo LP chapter endorses Abure's suspension

Meanwhile, the State Executive Committee, led by Kelly Ogbaloi, allegedly endorsed the decisions of the party's ward and local government committee.

Ogbaloi said that the state executive council had no choice but to endorse the suspension which was also ratified by the party’s executive council in the Esan North East local government area of the state.

Also speaking, the LP deputy chairman in Edo state, Patrick Agbontaen, said the party was fed up with the series of allegations of misdemeanour against Abure and was fully in agreement with the decision to suspend him until further notice, The Guardian also reported.

The ratification letter reads:

“Here forwarded to you and for your consideration is the ratification of the suspension of Julius Abure from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Ean North East LGA, Edo State.

“The LGA Executive met on 15th of May, 2024, about noon, to consider the matters presented on the suspension and accordingly found them weighty and the suspension ratified and upheld.”

