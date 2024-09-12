Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the Labour Party (LP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate activist Aisha Yesufu and Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, September 12, the LP faction also urged the EFCC to investigate Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2024 governorship election in Edo state; as well as leaders of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation.

The alleged offence of these individuals and Afenifere—according to the LP rebels—is the alleged misappropriation of funds from the 2023 presidential campaign.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 11, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Abayomi Arabambi, the national publicity secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the LP, tackled Yesufu.

The LP spokesperson insisted that Yesufu, along with Ighodalo and others, mismanaged and diverted over $15 million and N12 billion in donations intended for the LP’s campaign.

Furthermore, Arabambi accused Yesufu and her associates of acting under the direction of Obi, whom he described as a “political merchant,” to allegedly defraud the party.

Additionally, Arabambi claimed that Afenifere leaders — including Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Sola Ebiseni — retained over N600 million in private accounts linked to the socio-cultural group.

He said:

“Peter Obi allegedly hired Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, and this faction of Afenifere to commit looting, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of funds from the Labour Party’s presidential campaign while presenting themselves as elder statesmen.”

Alleged mismanagement of funds: Obi’s camp reacts

Meanwhile, Yunusa Tanko, the national coordinator of the Obedient movement, described Arabambi’s allegations as false and basless.

Tanko said:

“The allegations are unfounded. I was present when Aisha Yesufu provided the audited account of the presidential campaign fund, and the truth is that no money is missing from the Labour Party’s accounts.”

“Obi received N596m donations” - Yesufu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election disclosed that its campaign team received donations totalling N596 million from party supporters, 'Obidient movements', and well-meaning Nigerians across the globe.

At a press conference in Abuja, Yesufu announced that Obi spent N744,500,000 on litigations following his loss in the 2023 presidential election.

