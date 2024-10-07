The Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has condemned the recent Local Government elections in Rivers State

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has vehemently condemned the recent Local Government elections in Rivers State.

The center asserted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's actions have significantly undermined the democratic process.

The Executive Director Obinna Francis made this statement during a press conference in Abuja.

Francis maintained that the elections were devoid of transparency, accountability, and legitimacy, branding them a mere "coronation of Governor Fubara's puppets."

Center: How Fubara disregarded the law

Francis highlighted Governor Fubara's blatant disregard for the law, particularly his unilateral suspension of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Daily Trust reported.

Francis remarked:

“He has installed a three-man committee to function as the state assembly, which is an affront to legislative autonomy."

He warned that such actions set a dangerous precedent, jeopardizing the integrity of Nigeria's democracy.

Center raises concerns over Rivers LG election legitimacy

Francis pointed out that the election was conducted without any genuine oversight or public participation, describing it as "an embarrassment to the state and the nation."

He noted that despite a Federal High Court judgment restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voter registers, Governor Fubara managed to obtain a questionable court order to circumvent this ruling, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“Rather than uphold the sanctity of the electoral process, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has become a tool in Governor Fubara’s hands to manipulate elections."

The CTJ called upon relevant authorities, including the National Assembly, judiciary, and international community, to intervene and restore the rule of law in Rivers State.

The group emphasized the need for vigilance among Nigerians to defend democracy against the encroaching threat posed by Governor Fubara's actions.

Protest Rocks Rivers LG secretariat on new chairman's day 1 in office

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area (LGA), protesters on Monday, October 7, stormed the council headquarters in Omoku, Rivers state.

The protesters prevented Isaac Umejuru, the newly sworn-in chairman, to resume office.

Umejuru and 22 others had been sworn-in on Sunday, October 6, by Rivers governor Siminialayi Fubara.

