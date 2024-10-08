The outcome of the APC's victorious outing September 21 governorship election in Edo state has stirred a fresh controversy in the state

Reports on Tuesday disclosed that APC supporters gathered outside INEC headquarters in Benin City, to protest the alleged tampering of election materials by PDP's Dr. Asue Ighodalo

This comes after the PDP candidate, Ighodalo, gets access to inspect materials used to conduct the recently concluded Edo election

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), besieged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Benin City, Edo state, on Monday, October 7.

APC supporters protest at INEC office over plot by the PDP to inspect election materials. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

The aggrieved APC members were protesting alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the September 21 governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, to tamper with result sheets and other election materials in the commission’s office ahead of the sitting of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal.

The protesters led by the deputy governor-elect, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa, blocked the entrance into the INEC office thereby creating heavy gridlock around the area as they cautioned INEC against allowing anybody to tamper with the election documents.

But Ighodalo and the PDP had obtained a court-enrolled order directing the INEC among other things to hand over the comprehensive list of all the electoral materials available in its custody for the inspection and “the taking of the Certified True Copy thereof.”

A member of the Applicants’ legal team, Olusegun Jolaowo (SAN) submitted the order to the INEC and was told to come back the following day, Tuesday, October 8.

Vanguard and The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the report in its publication on Tuesday, October 8.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adams Oshiomhole reacted to the do-or-die affair comment made by Governor Godwin Obaseki before the Edo state governorship election.

Oshiomhole threw a jibe at Governor Obaseki, saying that the Edo state governor's political career was dead.

The former governor of Edo state said Obaseki is politically dead after the people gave their votes to the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

