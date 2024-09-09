Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has addressed accusations of betrayal made by embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure

Obi, through his spokesperson Comrade Ibrahim Umar, expressed disappointment with Abure’s claims, describing them as politically motivated

Obi’s camp reaffirmed their support for the stakeholders' actions, urging Abure to accept the outcome

FCT, Abuja - The internal crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has escalated, with Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, finally responding to accusations levelled against him by the embattled National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

Abure's allegations of betrayal

At the recent Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held on Monday, Julius Abure accused Peter Obi and Alex Otti, the party’s sole governor from Abia State, of betrayal, Daily Trust reported.

Abure claimed the duo had organized a stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, with the intention of sidelining him from the party’s leadership.

During the meeting, a former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Esther Nenadi Usman, was elected as the chairperson of a 29-member caretaker committee tasked with resolving the ongoing crisis within the party.

Peter Obi's response to Abure

Reacting to the allegations, Peter Obi, through his spokesperson, Comrade Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), expressed disappointment over Abure's comments but dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

Umar stated:

"I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the false accusations of betrayal against our principal, Mr. Peter Obi, by Julius Abure, the embattled National Chairman of the party. It is clear that this is a politically motivated attempt to mislead the public."

Umar explained that the stakeholders' meeting in Umuahia was a genuine effort to resolve leadership disputes and foster unity within the party, adding:

"The decision was not personal."

Obidients stand in solidarity with Obi

Peter Obi’s camp reaffirmed their full support for the stakeholders' meeting, stating that the actions taken were in the best interest of the party.

Umar added:

“The Obidient Movement stands in total solidarity with the actions and decisions of the stakeholders, which have always been guided by a commitment to unity, justice, and transparency."

He further accused Abure of misleading the public and defaming Peter Obi by falsely labeling him a betrayer.

Calls for Abure to step down

Obi’s team urged Abure to accept the resolution of the stakeholders' meeting, pointing out that his tenure as National Chairman was due to end in June.

Umar accused Abure of clinging to power and prioritizing personal interests over the party’s well-being.

He said:

“We understand his desperation for power, but it is high time he puts the interest of the party over personal ambition.

"The intervention by Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti aimed to resolve misunderstandings and chart a way forward."

LP denies merging plans with PDP

Legit.ng reported that Major opposition parties have denied being approached by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

As reported by The Punch, Tanko Yunusa, the interim coordinator of the Obidient movement, expressed doubt over the rumoured merger, saying his principal (Peter Obi) would not be distracted by such talks.

