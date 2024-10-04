PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has urged the APC-led presidency and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) not to interfere in the Rivers State’s political situation

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi called on President Tinubu and IGP Kayode Egbetokun to allow Governor Sim Fubara to exercise his executive power ahead of the LG polls

He also urged President Tinubu to act now and let Fubara breathe, alleging that a "scurrilous attack on the peace of our people is insulting and simultaneously humiliating"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has sent an urgent message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Police Force.

Tinubu told to intervene as Fubara, IGP disagree ahead of Rivers LG poll. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nigeria Police Force, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 4, Akinniyi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun not to interfere in the forthcoming local government elections in Rivers state.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said there was a plot by some police operatives to invade the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office early on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Fubara claimed some police officers planned to break into the RSIEC offices and cart away sensitive election materials.

The governor alleged that the police officers from the state command and the Force HQ, Abuja joined forces to create anarchy in Rivers state.

Reacting to the development in Rivers state, ahead of the LG election on Saturday, October 5, Akinniyi said:

"There is an urgent need for us, the youth in the People's Democratic Party, to call on the APC led Presidency and the IGP at this critical moment to stay off the political situation in River State, if they can’t be impartial.

"The subtle involvement of the Presidency via the Inspector General of Police is embarrassment and an affront on the Government and people of Rivers State.

"With barely 24 hours before the commencement of Local Government Elections in Rivers State, in compliance with the three months of grace given by the Federal Government to begin the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy; the police have failed to be impartial in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

"Following the alleged attempt to break into the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office, to cart away materials meant for tomorrow’s local government election; we call on the people of Rivers State to resist any attempt to stop the lawful exercise – as the Police can no longer be trusted.

"If the Presidency refuses to take drastic measures to address the utterances, actions and threats issued by some of its downlines, we may well conclude that they are working secretly for the breakdown of law and order in Rivers state.

"Since no single individual is bigger than Rivers State, therefore nobody can assume that he is bigger than the entire State.

"Enough is enough, let SIM breathe!

"The PDP National Youth Group in Rivers state stands irrevocably with Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

"That scurrilous attack on the peace of our people is insulting and simultaneously humiliating. Our dignity has been undermined, and it would be cowardly to remain quiet despite the outright hostility from unruly elements who are hell-bent on destroying our dear Rivers state."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh twist ahead of the Saturday, October 5 local government election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined forces against Governor Sim Fubara.

Governor Fubara's determination to proceed with the LG poll is been seriously contested by the two main political parties.

