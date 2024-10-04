The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the invasion of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) by police operatives

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said Nigerians should hold APC responsible should there be any breakdown of Law and Order in Rivers state

Ologunagba urged the people of Rivers State to come out and vote in the local government election on Saturday, October 5

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the people of Rivers state to come out en masse to vote in local government area elections on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The PDP said the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had announced its readiness, preparedness, and possession of necessary operational materials to conduct the election.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, condemned the attempt by the police to allegedly frustrate the smooth conduct of the LG election against the will of the people.

“The PDP in very strong terms condemns the attempt by the APC-controlled Police to abridge, subvert, and frustrate the smooth conduct of the Rivers State Local Government Area election against the will of the people”

The PDP said the Inspector General of Police is duty-bound under the Constitution to provide the enabling and secure environment for the smooth conduct of the election.

The PDP spokesperson said Nigerians and the international community should APC be responsible should there be any breakdown of Law and Order in Rivers state.

“The reported invasion of RSIEC facilities by Police operatives allegedly to frustrate the conduct of the election is a direct affront to our democracy and the Rule of Law; an attempt which was firmly resisted by the people of Rivers State who are resolute to express their Will at the poll.

“The Police and the APC should note that the people of Rivers State are peace-loving and law-abiding but will never allow anybody by whatever means to stifle, abridge, appropriate, or subvert their Will, especially in choosing who governs them, particularly at the Local Government level.”

