Idanre LGA, Ondo state - Senator Ayo Akinyelure has led over 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre, Idanre local government area of Ondo state.

The APC chairman in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin, received the defectors, The Nation reported.

Why I joined APC, Akinyelure reveals

Senator Akinyelure said he joined the APC because he believed in the prosperity of Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“I am happy to return home. My foundation is progressives, and I am back in the fold from the PDP to add value to APC," he said.

The former PDP politician described President Tinubu as his leader, noting that he started his political career in Lagos state.

“Therefore, my official decamping to APC today is to join the progressives to come and add value to the successful administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been my Political Leader, and Mentor when I started my political career in Lagos, Alimosho Local Government Area and as the Chairman of LARIP, (Lagos State Amenities Restoration and Improvement Project) when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was democratically elected as civilian Governor of Lagos State," he said.

Legit.ng notes that the PDP politicians joined the APC days after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 election.

APC will continue to rule Nigeria and Ondo - Adetimehin

Speaking at the reception of the decampees, Adetimehin said the APC would continue to rule Ondo state and Nigeria.

The Ondo APC chairman expressed confidence that the ruling party would win the 2024 governorship election in the state.

He said the party’s electoral successes were due to developmental feats recorded by the Akeredolu-led administration in the state.

