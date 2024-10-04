Governor Siminalayi Fubara has explained why some police operatives invaded the premises of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission

Fubara said police officers from the state command and the Force HQ, Abuja joined forces to create anarchy in Rivers state

The governor said the invaders planned to break into the RSIEC offices and cart away sensitive election materials

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said there was a plot by some police operatives to invade the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office early on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Fubara claimed some police officers planned to break into the RSIEC offices and cart away sensitive election materials.

Fubara said the invaders wanted to create anarchy in Rivers state Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

He said the police operatives from the state command and the Force HQ, Abuja joined forces against Rivers state to create a state of anarchy.

According to Fubara, the intention was to truncate the LGA elections scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SimFubaraKSC.

The governor said they were able to save the situation through the courage and boldness of the Rivers people.

Fubara assured that the election will hold despite the withdrawal of the police due to a federal High Court judgment barring its officers from participating in election duties.

"The reason for their invasion was to break into the RSIEC offices and cart away sensitive election materials with the intention of truncating the LGA elections scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, October 5, 2024."

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara headed to the facility in the company of government officials and federal lawmakers.

The governor emphasised that local government elections are the state's internal affairs and warned against interference that could spark anarchy.

PDP, APC unite against Governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh twist ahead of the Saturday, October 5 local government election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined forces against Governor Sim Fubara.

Governor Fubara's determination to proceed with the LG poll is been seriously contested by the two main political parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng