Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The GCON is the second-highest national honour in Nigeria.

Tinubu upgrade the Speaker to GCON from CFR Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Tajudeen Abbas

Source: Facebook

This is an upgrade from the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Tinubu earlier conferred on the speaker and the deputy senate president.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, October 4.

“Thus, he has decided to upgrade the Speaker to GCON from CFR, in accordance with the National Order of Precedence.

“The speaker, the Senate President, other principal officers of the National Assembly, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria will be formally decorated with their new honours later.”

Source: Legit.ng