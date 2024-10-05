BREAKING: Police Chase Voters in Port Harcourt, Video Emerges
- Police in Rivers have been alleged to have disrupted local government elections in Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt City LG
- According to the report, the security operatives arrived in 21 Hilux patrol vans and fired teargas to scatter voters and officials of the RSIEC
- It was also alleged that the heavily armed police officers ordered the RSIEC to remove their vests and vacate the venue
Chaos erupted at Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt City local government area as Nigerian Police operatives arrived in 21 Hilux patrol vans, firing teargas and scattering voters and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) officials.
Heavily armed policemen, some masked, ordered RSIEC officials to remove their vests and leave the venue, disrupting accreditation in Ward 19.
Eyewitnesses described the scene as panicked, with teargas canisters fired directly into the crowd, causing residents to flee in confusion.
BREAKING: Rivers LG election turns chaotic as unidentified individuals fire gunshots, details emerge
Electoral officers, voters run in Port Harcourt
Many RSIEC officials, voters, and residents ran into nearby Boms streets, creating tension in the area.
When contacted, Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, claimed unawareness of the incident, saying, "I'm not aware. You are just telling me now."
The sudden police intervention raises concerns about electoral interference and the integrity of the local government elections in Rivers State.
There has been tension in Rivers ahead of the local government elections in Rivers state with several court injunctions against the process.
Police announce withdrawal from Rivers election
The police had earlier announced a plan to withdraw from the poll following a court judgment. However, Legit.ng, while monitoring the poll on Saturday morning, the police were seen providing security for the electorate during the poll.
Rivers' controversies concerning the election have been considered a test of power between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now a minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Wike and Fubara were at loggerheads soon after the latter resumed office, and their latest controversies concerned the PDP's leadership structure in the state.
See the video here:
Jonathan warns Wike, Fubara
Legit.ng earlier reported that Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to exercise caution over local government election in the state.
The former president also called on the National Judicial Commission to address the conflict of judgment emerging on the election.
Jonathan maintained that Rivers is the gateway to the Niger Delta region while describing the political upheavals in the region to that of the old western region.
