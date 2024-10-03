The political crisis in Rivers state has taken a fresh twist ahead of the Saturday, October 5 local government election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined forces against Governor Sim Fubara

Governor Fubara's determination to proceed with the LG poll is been seriously contested by the two main political parties

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state have united against Governor Sim Fubara over the forthcoming local government election.

The PDP and APC members joined forces and stormed the PDP secretariat at Leventis Junction on Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt on Thursday, October 3.

Fubara’s determination to proceed with the election has raised tension of possible violence. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

The executives and members of the APC and PDP were seen chanting under heavy security presence and protection.

According to the Guardian, they are protesting against Governor Fubara’s plan to go ahead with the LG polls on Saturday, October 5.

The two main parties insisted that the LG polls should not hold because of ongoing lawsuits, court orders, and counter-court orders halting the process.

The APC caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha, and PDP state chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron have both pubic declared that their parties will not participate in the election.

Okocha and Aaron said the election process is tainted by illegality.

Govrbor Fubara’s determination to proceed with the election has raised tension of possible violence.

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to perform their civic duty in the Saturday, October 5, local government elections

The governor made the announcement in a statewide broadcast at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi stated.

Fubara speaks on Rivers LG elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara confirmed that the LG elections scheduled for October 5, 2024, will proceed as planned.

The governor emphasised that a court order mandates the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the elections.

Fubara issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the elections, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding the state's interests.

