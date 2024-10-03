President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's imminent cabinet reshuffle is expected to be based on empirical evidence

There have been calls from different quarters for President Tinubu to remove some of his ministers termed as underperforming

In a new interview seen by Legit.ng, a prominent ally of President Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, said the media won't decide when the Nigerian leader will effect changes in his cabinet

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, has said the Nigerian leader’s speculated cabinet reshuffle “is not a matter of if but when”.

Bwala said President Tinubu would do it in his own time and expected patience from Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu is widely expected to reshuffle his cabinet soon. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bwala stated this on Wednesday night, October 2, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television's 'Politics Today'. The programme was monitored by Legit.ng.

He said:

“He (President Tinubu) will do it when he wants to do it. The good thing about everything is that he must have formed his own opinion based on the assessment which has been conducted when they introduced this KPI assessment. And any minister who has not been able to meet up with the assessment will be able to know.”

Bwala added:

“The media wanted that (cabinet reshuffle) to happen. They created it as a conversation and it trended for about a week. But I want to urge Nigerians to have the patience. The president would do it. It can be tonight, it can be tomorrow morning, it can be anytime. But the good thing is that the president has expressed his disappointment at the non-performing ministers.”

Tinubu gives order to ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle, according to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Onanuga clarified that there's no fixed timeline for the reshuffle, leaving many wondering when the changes will take place.

