FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day speech confirms the All Progressives Congress (APC) insensitivity to Nigerians.

The PDP describes Tinubu’s 64th Independent Day Speech as “another lethargic and windy rhetoric of false performance and empty promise.”

According to the PDP, Tinubu’s speech did not address issues or proffer any solution to the myriads of economic and security problems Nigerians are currently going through.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement issued via the party’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig

“President Tinubu has by this speech further confirmed the insensitivity of his administration towards the plight and demands by Nigerians which clearly authenticates PDP’s position that there is no hope in sight under the overtly clueless, insensitive, and unresponsive APC-led government.”

Ologunagba said Tinubu’s speech was a waste of time as it failed to respond to the cries of millions of Nigerians for the APC government to ease their suffering by reviewing its life-suffocating policies.

“The failure by Mr. President to listen to Nigeria to reduce the price of fuel, create employment, and lift the value of the Naira by ending the profligacy in his government and direct resources to jumpstart our ailing productive sector shows that the APC administration is completely disconnected with Nigerians, especially the youths.”

