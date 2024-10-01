The Nigeria Youth Union (NYU) has raised serious concerns over the declining opportunities for Nigerian youth

NYU President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, urged the government to revisit the 2014 National Confab Report on youth empowerment

Obasi also called for urgent economic revival and action against what he termed “economic sabotage"

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence anniversary, the Nigeria Youth Union (NYU) has expressed grave concern over the dwindling fortunes and lack of opportunities for Nigerian youth.

NYU President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, voiced these concerns during a press conference on the state of Nigerian youth in Abuja.

He stressed that young Nigerians, who make up the majority of the population, are rapidly losing hope in the country's future, Vanguard reported.

His words:

“Surviving as a youth in Nigeria today is ironically like a camel passing through the eye of a needle."

He emphasized that many government policies and programs aimed at youth development have either been ineffective or have lacked long-term impact.

Call for 2014 confab report implementation

Obasi highlighted the importance of revisiting the 2014 National Confab Report, which contains robust recommendations on youth development and empowerment.

He criticized the government's failure to fully implement these recommendations, including those related to the student loan scheme, The Sun reported.

He stated:

"The 2014 national confab recommendations are rich and could guide any government wanting to fix Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, they are being selectively picked without credit to the original source."

He specifically referenced the student loan scheme, noting that while the confab recommended job guarantees for graduates, current implementation leaves graduates to fend for themselves.

He warned:

“What happens if you don’t have a job after two years? How will the money be repaid? We fear it may turn into just another part of the national cake."

Demands for economic revival, action on sabotage

Obasi also called for urgent action to revive Nigeria’s ailing economy and address what he termed “economic sabotage.”

He believes these challenges are undermining the potential of Nigerian youth and threatening the nation’s future.

NYC speaks on rising hopelessness among youth

The NYU President voiced his concerns about the growing sense of hopelessness among Nigerian youth due to a lack of an enabling environment for them to thrive.

He stressed that while economic downturns are common worldwide, most countries provide clear and realistic exit plans, something Nigeria currently lacks.

He remarked:

"The only measure so far has been the use of palliatives to cushion the effects of the failing economy.

"Unfortunately, these palliatives only reach those who acknowledge the problems without confronting them."

